NATO member Romania to send a Patriot missile system to neighboring Ukraine

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO member Romania’s top defense body says the country will donate a Patriot missile system to neighboring Ukraine to help Kyiv in its war against Russia as Moscow’s forces continue to bombard civilian areas and energy infrastructure. President Klaus Iohannis chaired the Supreme Council of National Defense meeting in Bucharest. His office said Thursday that the decision was made in close coordination with allies and is conditional on Romania obtaining a similar or equivalent system. The U.S.-made air defense system to be sent to Ukraine is one of several that Romania possesses. The U.S. and some other NATO countries have provided air defense systems.

