Jury to begin deliberating in murder trial of suburban Seattle officer who killed a man in 2019

A Washington state prosecutor has told jurors that a suburban Seattle officer who fatally shot a homeless man in 2019 ignored his training and should be convicted of murder. Defense lawyers alternatively argue Auburn police Officer Jeffrey Nelson was rightfully defending himself. The case marks an important test of a law making it easier to prosecute police for on-duty killings. Nelson is charged with second-degree murder for killing Jesse Sarey while attempting to arrest him for disorderly conduct. Prosecution and defense lawyers finished their closing arguments Thursday. The jury is expected to begin deliberating Friday.

