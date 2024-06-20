A German town’s referendum on culling pigeons has led to an uproar by animal rights activists
By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — An ongoing fight between residents and animal rights activists over whether to cull pigeons in a small German town has led to an uproar. A majority of residents have voted in favor of culling the birds in a referendum earlier this month. Officials in the central German town of Limburg were still considering on Thursday whether to go ahead with the culling. For years, the issue of the town’s pigeons has frustrated many of the residents and business owners who have complained over the birds’ droppings around Limburg’s central square and other general nuisances.