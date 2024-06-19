Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings

TORONTO (AP) — The gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting earlier this week believed the two victims had defrauded his family, his wife is saying as court records indicate the family was suing the pair after losing more than $1 million in an alleged investment scam. A man and woman were shot to death and a male attacker also died Monday at a north Toronto office space near a daycare center. In a statement released by her lawyers, Alisa Pogorelovsky said her husband, Alan Kats, who also died in the shooting “could not handle losing our life savings and that is what lead to this tragic event.”

