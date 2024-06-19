Ukraine launches a national sexual assault registry for victims of Russian forces
By DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A senior prosecutor in Ukraine says authorities have created a national registry to document cases of sexual violence allegedly committed by Russian forces. Viktoriia Litvinova, the country’s deputy prosecutor general, told The Associated Press that the registry was created out of a pilot project that has already resulted in the convictions of five people in absentia. Litvinova said 303 cases of conflict-related sexual violence have been registered since the start of the full-scale invasion in early 2022, with 112 involving male and 191 involving female victims. Some of the victims have suffered from multiple assaults. The actual number of victims is likely to be much higher.