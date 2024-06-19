The fight for abortion rights gets an unlikely messenger in swing state Pennsylvania: Sen. Bob Casey

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Abortion rights have found an unlikely champion in swing state Pennsylvania. Sen. Bob Casey will appear on November’s ballot and is attacking Republican challenger David McCormick over opposing abortion rights. That’s quite a reframing for Casey, who once called himself a “pro-life Democrat.” Casey’s father was a former Pennsylvania governor who opposed abortion rights and signed legislation restricting abortion, spawning a landmark 1992 abortion rights case. Abortion rights are a politically potent force following the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to leave such matters to the states. Casey says the court’s decision prompted him to support access to abortion over a complete ban. McCormick says he wouldn’t vote for a federal abortion ban.

