Supporters of Myanmar’s jailed leader Suu Kyi mark her 79th birthday with a flower-themed protest

BANGKOK (AP) — Supporters of Myanmar’s imprisoned ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi have carried out peaceful flower-themed protests marking her 79th birthday. Some of Suu Kyi’s backers took to the streets in defiance of the military government’s repression. Suu Kyi led a decades-long struggle against military rule. She was detained in February 2021 when the army seized power from her elected government. She is serving a 27-year prison term on what are widely regarded as charges contrived to keep her from political activity. She is one of more than 20,600 people estimated to currently be detained for opposing military rule. Pro-democracy street protests in Suu Kyi’s honor were held openly Wednesday in parts of the country not under the control of the army.

