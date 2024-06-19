Some life-saving food assistance entered South Darfur, UN says, but aid groups say more is needed

CAIRO (AP) — South Darfur has seen a slight increase in critical aid since the UN’s World Food Program delivered life-saving food and nutrition to some families across the violence-riddled western Sudanese state. But more assistance is needed, humanitarian organizations say. The WFP mission in Sudan said Tuesday that more than 50,000 people in hunger hotspots across South Darfur are receiving much-needed food assistance in collaboration with relief agency World Vision. WFP didn’t give a time frame for when the aid was distributed or say how WFP delivered the supplies. Several spokespersons for the organization did not immediately respond to requests for additional information. Famine looms in parts of Sudan, which has been engulfed by violence since April of last year.

