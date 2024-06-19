Philippines demands China return rifles and pay for boat damage after hostilities in disputed sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military chief has demanded that China return several rifles and equipment seized by the Chinese coast guard in a disputed shoal and pay for damage in an assault he likened to an act of piracy in the South China Sea. Chinese personnel on board more than eight motorboats repeatedly rammed then boarded the two navy inflatable boats Monday. They wanted to prevent Filipino navy personnel from transferring food and other supplies including firearms to a Philippine territorial outpost in Second Thomas Shoal, which is also claimed by Beijing.

