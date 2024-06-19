Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Philippines demands China return rifles and pay for boat damage after hostilities in disputed sea

By
Published 4:32 am

By JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military chief has demanded that China return several rifles and equipment seized by the Chinese coast guard in a disputed shoal and pay for damage in an assault he likened to an act of piracy in the South China Sea. Chinese personnel on board more than eight motorboats repeatedly rammed then boarded the two navy inflatable boats Monday. They wanted to prevent Filipino navy personnel from transferring food and other supplies including firearms to a Philippine territorial outpost in Second Thomas Shoal, which is also claimed by Beijing.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content