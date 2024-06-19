One of Rishi Sunak’s bodyguards arrested over alleged bets on UK election date

LONDON (AP) — One of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s police bodyguards has been arrested over alleged bets on the date of Britain’s national election made before it was announced. The Metropolitan Police force said Wednesday that a constable in the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command was arrested Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The Gambling Commission said it was investigating “the possibility of offences concerning the date of the election.” Sunak announced May 22 that an election for Parliament would be held on July 4. The date had been a closely guarded secret. The arrested officer was released on bail pending further inquiries and has been removed from duty.

