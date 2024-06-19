Gang violence in Haiti has displaced nearly 580,000 people, a new UN report says

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new report from the U.N. migration agency says that surging violence in Haiti from clashes with armed gangs has displaced nearly 580,000 people since March. The Caribbean nation has long faced unrest but at the end of February, gangs unleashed coordinated attacks with gunmen taking control of police stations, opening fire on the main international airport that remained closed for nearly three months and stormed Haiti’s two biggest prisons. A report released on Tuesday by the International Organization for Migration said the displacement of more than half a million is mainly due to people fleeing the capital of Port-au-Prince for other provinces, which lack the resources to support them.

By EVENS SANON and CORAL MURPHY MARCOS Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.