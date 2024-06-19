French police shoot dead an attacker with a screwdriver in Paris suburbs

PARIS (AP) — French police say an officer in the northern suburbs of Paris has opened fire and killed an attacker who assaulted a cleaning worker with a screwdriver and also injured another police officer. Police said the cleaning worker suffered “several blows” in the attack Wednesday morning with the screwdriver but the extent of the injuries wasn’t immediately clear. Police said an officer who sought to intervene also suffered an arm injury. Police said another officer then opened fire, killing the attacker. Police said they had no other immediate information about the attack in the Paris suburb of Aubervilliers, including about the attacker’s gender or possible motives.

