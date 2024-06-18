Former Trump aide Brian Jack wins GOP nomination over ex-state Sen. Mike Dugan in open Georgia seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Donald Trump aide Brian Jack has beaten former Georgia Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan for the Republican nomination in the state’s 3rd Congressional District. Jack will be favored in November to succeed Republican U.S. Rep Drew Ferguson, who is stepping down after four terms. He will be opposed by Democrat Maura Keller. Jack is a 36-year-old Peachtree City native who was endorsed by Trump after working in his campaign and administration. Jack based his campaign on his alignment with the former president and used his Washington connections to raise funds. Dugan contended that Jack’s Washington insider status was a liability, saying voters should instead prefer his Georgia values.

