Massachusetts suffers statewide outage of its 911 services

BOSTON (AP) — The 911 system across Massachusetts has gone down, making it impossible for anyone to reach emergency services. Dozens of communities reported the outage Tuesday, but its cause was unclear. Authorities have advised people to either pull a fire box or call a police department directly for emergency assistance. Several years ago, Massachusetts suffered sporadic 911 outages. At the time, it was blamed on outages from Louisiana-based CenturyLink, which affected some Verizon customers.

