Alabama man pleads guilty to threatening Georgia prosecutor and sheriff over Trump election case

ATLANTA (AP) — An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to leaving threatening phone messages for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a county sheriff last summer because of the pending indictment of former President Donald Trump. Arthur Ray Hanson II entered his plea in Atlanta on Tuesday. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Hanson of Huntsville, Alabama, told the federal judge: “I made a stupid phone call. I’m not a violent person.” Prosecutors say Hanson left the phone messages for Willis and Sheriff Patrick Labat a week before Trump was indicted on Aug. 14 on charges of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Hanson will be sentenced at a later date.

