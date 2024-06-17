Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear a challenge to governor’s 400-year school funding veto

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear a challenge to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ partial veto locking in a school funding increase for the next 400 years. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Litigation Center filed a lawsuit in April arguing the governor exceeded his authority. The plaintiffs asked the high court to strike down the veto without waiting for the case to go through lower courts. The court issued an order Monda saying it would take the case. The justices didn’t elaborate beyond setting a briefing schedule. At issue is a partial veto Evers made in the state budget in July 2023 that increased revenue public schools can raise per student by $325 annually until 2425.

