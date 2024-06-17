Michigan, CUNY didn’t suitably assess if Israel-Hamas war protests made environment hostile, US says
By COLLIN BINKLEY and ANNIE MA
AP Education Writers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The University of Michigan and the City University of New York didn’t adequately investigate complaints about antisemitic or anti-Palestinian harassment linked to campus protests over the Israel-Hamas war and other incidents. That’s according to results of U.S. Education Department investigations announced Monday. The investigations are the first to reach a conclusion among dozens launched by the Education Department since the war began in October. The University of Michigan agrees to administer a climate assessment and revise its policies as necessary. The City University of New York system says it’s committed to providing an environment free from discrimination and hate. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says hate “has no place on our college campuses.”