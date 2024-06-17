Three adults including suspected shooter are dead at office space near daycare center in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police say a man and woman are dead and the suspected shooter is also deceased after a mid-day shooting in a north Toronto office space. The shooting took place near a daycare center and an all-boy Catholic elementary school, which were both locked down. Detective Sgt. Al Bartlett says the man and woman who were killed worked together in what he describes as a financial transaction business. He says the shooting is believed related to the business. Bartlett declined to comment on whether the suspect killed himself or died some other way, saying it is still under investigation. He says the identities of the three deceased were being withheld pending notification of their families.

