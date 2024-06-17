Sabato de Sarno unveils Gucci precision saturated in color to close Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — It’s been creative director musical chairs at some of Italy’s top fashion houses, and the pressure is showing, at least on social media. Gucci’s Sabato De Sarno presented his third collection in Milan on Monday, still the most highly anticipated runway show of the week as Gucci undergoes a major style transition. Hours earlier, Valentino, the fashion house that snapped up his predecessor Alessandro Michele, launched images on social media of Michele’s first resort collection for Rome-based Valentino, which previews its collections in Paris. Commentators couldn’t help but notice the similarities to his Gucci years.

