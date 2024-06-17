Malawi’s vice president laid to rest as president calls for an independent probe into his death

BLANTYRE, Malawi. (AP) — Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima has been laid to rest in his village south of the capital following a funeral where President Lazarus Chakwera called for an independent probe into his death in a plane crash. Chilima and nine other people died in the plane crash last week in Malawi’s northern region of Mzimba. The state funeral was held at the Bingu Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday, where Chakwera called for an independent investigation into the crash. He said that the Malawi Defense Force cannot conduct an investigation that can be credible on its own. He did not elaborate.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.