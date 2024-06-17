If you can’t stay indoors during this US heat wave, here are a few ideas

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — It’s hot and getting hotter for workers and everyone else outdoors as the first significant heat wave of the year makes its way eastward across the United States. More than 70 million people were under extreme heat alerts Monday. What’s more, the heat will move in and sit. Excessive humidity will make it feel even more oppressive. That can be dangerous. But not everyone can stay indoors. Here’s some advice on how to cope from some of the people who will be working outdoors this week. Some will be handling hot-mix asphalt that can reach temperatures of up to 300 degrees

By COREY WILLIAMS and JIM SALTER Associated Press

