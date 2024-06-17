EU leaders are gathering to discuss nominees for the bloc’s top jobs after an election shakeup

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are gathering for a dinner summit to take stock of recent European election results and weigh nominees for the bloc’s top jobs. The June 6-9 polls saw the European Parliament shift to the right. Voters dealt major blows to governing parties in heavyweight countries France and Germany. But pro-European groups remain the biggest in Parliament. It means that German conservative Ursula von der Leyen could stay on as president of the powerful European Commission for another five years. In Brussels, names for the big posts have circulated for months. Former Portuguese Socialist Prime Minister António Costa is mentioned for EU Council president, while his Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas could be nominated as foreign policy chief.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.