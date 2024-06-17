Drug shortages keep on growing. Older, injectable medicines are among the most vulnerable

Erin Fox has tracked drug shortages for more than 20 years, and she sees no easy solutions for what has become a record run. The University of Utah Drug Information Service says total active shortages hit an all-time high of 323 earlier this year. That’s up 85% from a 10-year low of 174, at the end of 2017. There have been 48 new shortages recorded through March. Fox is associate chief pharmacy officer at University of Utah Health. She sees some positive news developing, thanks to growing interest from Congress in the subject.

