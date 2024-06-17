Chinese premier focuses on critical minerals and clean energy during Australian visit

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Qiang is ending his Australian tour in the west coast city of Perth where he will focus on China’s investment in critical minerals and clean energy. Li last week became the first Chinese premier to visit New Zealand then Australia in seven years. Later Tuesday, he is to become the first premier to visit Malaysia since 2015. Li is China’s second-most powerful leader after President Xi Jinping. He’s inspecting iron ore miner Fortescue’s clean energy research facility while in Perth. Fortescue’s chairman Andrew Forrest says Li is interested in the company’s plans to produce iron ore without carbon emissions and potentially “green iron.” Li will also visit Chinese-controlled Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia’s processing plant.

