A judge temporarily blocks Iowa law that allows authorities to charge people facing deportation
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked an Iowa law that allows law enforcement in the state to file criminal charges against people with outstanding deportation orders or who previously had been denied entry to the United States. U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Locher issued a preliminary injunction because he said the U.S. Department of Justice and civil rights groups who filed suit against the state were likely to succeed in their argument that federal immigration law preempted a law approved this spring by Iowa lawmakers.