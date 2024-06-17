6 people, including 3 children, killed in a Georgia house fire, authorities say
NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say six people — including three children — have been killed in a fire that destroyed a home southwest of Atlanta. The Coweta County Coroner’s Office says the ages of the children killed in Monday’s blaze are 6, 12 and 13. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the oldest victim was 70. Their identities weren’t immediately released. Newnan is about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta. Few other details were immediately available Monday morning.