MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities say at least 139 people in Russia have sought medical assistance with symptoms of botulism over the past few days, an outbreak that could be linked to ready-to-ear salads. Foodborne botulism is rare. It’s caused by a toxin produced by a type of bacteria called Clostridium botulinum. Eating foods contaminated with the toxin can cause paralysis, breathing difficulties and sometimes death. Improperly canned, preserved or fermented foods are common sources. In Moscow, 121 people sought medical with suspected botulism, including 30 who are in intensive care. Twelve are suspected of having botulism in the Nizhny Novgorod region, east of Moscow. Six others have been hospitalized in Kazan, a large city further east.

