Takeaways from the campaigning to win over rural voters in swing-state North Carolina

OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is one of a handful of tightly contested states that could determine this year’s presidential election. Democrats are outpacing Republicans on advertising spending in North Carolina, hoping to make up for Joe Biden’s losing the state in 2020. Both parties also face the challenge of engaging with voters who may feel indifferent or even disgusted with the ballot choices they face. Winning over rural voters is essential in a state with the second highest rural population in the country.

