Pakistani Taliban announce a 3-day cease-fire with security forces on Eid al-Adha holiday

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A key Pakistani militant group behind scores of gun and bomb attacks has announced a rare cease-fire with security forces during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in Pakistan on Monday amid a surge in violence. The cease-fire announcement would allow worshippers to attend Eid prayers at mosques and open areas without fear of attacks by militants. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which is a separate group from but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, said in a statement it decided to announce a cease-fire on the demand from the Pakistani people.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.