Kansas lawmaker’s law license suspended over conflicts of interest in murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Republican Kansas lawmaker who already dropped his re-election campaign last month after he was arrested in a traffic stop has now been barred from practicing law for at least a year. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled state Rep. Carl Maughan of Colwich violated professional standards while representing 57-year-old Bret Blevins in a 2016 crash that killed two men. Maughan did not respond immediately to an email from The Associated Press on Sunday. He has previously defended the way he handled the Blevins case, although he is facing a lawsuit over it. Maughan accused Blevins’ girlfriend of being the driver during the crash, even though he took $30,000 from her to represent Blevins after representing her previously.

