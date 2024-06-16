Heavy rains set off landslides in central Ecuador, killing at least 5 people

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Authorities in Ecuador say at least five people were killed when a landslide surged into a highway near a resort town in the center of the country. The flood of mud and debris on Sunday plowed down the hillside and into three cars, two houses and a bus in the Ecuadoran city of Baños, about three and a half hours southeast of Quito, the capital, according to the local fire department. Deputy fire chief Captian Angel Barriga said rescuers were treating nine injured and had retrieved five dead bodies. Heavy rains lashed Ecuador on Sunday, sending a deluge of mud and floodwaters into highways and bridges around the country.

