Eriksen scores in Denmark’s 1-1 draw with Slovenia at Euro 2024, 3 years after his onfield collapse
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Christian Eriksen scored the opening goal for Denmark in a 1-1 draw with Slovenia at the European Championship. It was the midfielder’s first match at the Euros since suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opener in the previous edition of the tournament in 2021. Eriksen neatly slotted a finish into the corner in the 17th minute of the Group C game in Stuttgart. Erik Janza equalized for Slovenia in the 77th with a shot that took a big deflection and span beyond Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Eriksen collapsed on the field at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen while playing for Denmark against Finland exactly 1,100 days ago.