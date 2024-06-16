Chosen by Kim Kardashian and loved by fans, Bellingham fires England to 1-0 win over Serbia at Euros

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Jude Bellingham scored to give England a winning start at Euro 2024 by beating Serbia 1-0. Real Madrid star Bellingham put the Three Lions in front with a stooping header in the 13th minute after Bukayo Saka’s cross. Victory sent England to the top of Group C after Denmark drew 1-1 with Slovenia. Gareth Southgate’s team was a beaten finalist in the last Euros, losing on penalties to Italy in the final three years ago. England is one of the favorites this time around. The buildup to the game had been overshadowed by concerns about violence between rival supporters. And some of those fears were realized when police rushed to separate brawling fans in Gelsenkirchen earlier in the day.

