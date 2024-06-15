Sweden frees an Iranian man convicted over 1988 mass executions in exchange for 2 men held by Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and Sweden have carried out a prisoner swap that involves the release of Hamid Nouri, convicted of war crimes by Sweden over 1988 mass executions in the Islamic Republic. In exchange, Iran on Saturday released Johan Floderus, a Swede who had been working for the European Union’s diplomatic corps, and another Swedish citizen, Saeed Azizi. Oman mediated the swap, the state-run Oman News Agency reported. Iranian state television reported Nouri was already freed and would be heading back to Tehran. The Stockholm District Court sentenced Nouri to life in prison in 2022 over his role in the executions.

