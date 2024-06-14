Trooper with checkered FBI past convicted of child rape in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama jury has convicted a state trooper of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. An Associated Press investigation found Christopher Bauer, 44, landed the trooper job even after he was kicked out of the FBI’s New Orleans office amid earlier claims he raped a co-worker at knifepoint. The FBI has said Bauer presented a forged letter making it appear he was eligible for rehire. A Montgomery jury on Friday found Bauer guilty of first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12 following a weeklong trial. Bauer took the stand in his own defense and called the allegations “a lie.”

By KIM CHANDLER and JIM MUSTIAN Associated Press

