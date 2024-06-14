Swedish officials say weak replacement parts caused a fatal roller coaster derailment last year
By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish accident investigators say the country’s oldest amusement park did not properly test new parts for a roller coaster that derailed last year. Some passengers plunged to the ground with one person killed and nine others injured including one seriously. They say the derailment at the Grona Lund park in Stockholm was caused by weak replacement support arms for the roller coaster cars. The roller coaster was carrying 11 passengers at the time of the June 25 derailment. Police have also launched a separate criminal investigation.