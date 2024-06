DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The highest court in Niger lifted the immunity of the country’s democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum. Bazoum’s lawyer Reed Brody made the announcement on Frida nearly a year after he was overthrown by mutinous soldiers in a military coup. The ruling has opened the door for the military junta to prosecute him.

