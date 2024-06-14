Maine opens contest to design a new state flag based on an old classic

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Mainers are going to decide in November whether to adopt a new flag, but the state needs to settle on a design first. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced Friday a contest in which anyone can submit a proposed design. However it must be based on the state’s first flag, featuring a simple pine tree and blue star against an off-white background. The process was without controversy until news reports that a similar-looking flag was flown at the vacation home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The “appeal to heaven” flag has recently been associated with the Christian nationalist movement and the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.