Japan has no plans to seek a suspension of Osprey flights despite restrictions in US

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s defense chief says Japanese and American V-22 Ospreys are being safely operated in the country. Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Friday that he has no plans to request a flight suspension despite restrictions in the U.S. Kihara was responding to a question about a remark U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Carl Chebi that hundreds of U.S. military Ospreys won’t be permitted to return to full missions until at least 2025 while the Pentagon addresses safety concerns. U.S. and Japanese Ospreys were grounded following a fatal November crash off Japan’s southern coast before resuming flights in March.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.