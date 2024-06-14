Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Microsoft founder Bill Gates; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.