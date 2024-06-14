AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Georgia’s primary runoffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — A southwest Georgia Republican who went to prison for his actions inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, may come a step closer to serving in Congress when the state holds primary runoff elections in some U.S. House and state legislative races. Tuesday’s contests will determine who’ll challenge two U.S. House members from opposite ends of Georgia’s political spectrum: Democrat Sanford Bishop and Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene. Bishop’s Republican general election opponent will be either a construction superintendent who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 or a former U.S. Department of Education official in the Trump administration.

