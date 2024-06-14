Algae blooms prompt 2 warnings along parts of New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hamsphire officials have issued two warnings of potentially dangerous algae blooms along parts of Lake Winnipesaukee, the state’s largest lake. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services says it detected high concentrations of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, at Carry and Brewster beaches in Wolfeboro and at 19-Mile Bay and Tuftonboro Neck in Tuftonboro on Wednesday. The department is advising visitors to avoid contact with the water and keep pets away. Symptoms of exposure can include skin irritation, stomach cramps, vomiting, nausea and diarrhea, among other conditions. The affected areas will be resampled on June 19.

