EU Commission asks 3 major porn sites to give details on kids’ protection measures under digital law
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is asking three of the world’s biggest pornography sites to provide details of the measures they have taken to better protect minors from accessing their content and prevent gender-based violence. The EU’s executive branch said Thursday that it took the decision targeting Pornhub, XVideos and Stripchat under its trailblazing Digital Services Act. The DSA imposes a set of strict requirements designed to keep internet users safe online. The companies must provide information by July 4 or face fines. Pornhub, XVideos and Stripchat have been classed as “very large online platforms” subject to more stringent controls under the Digital Services Act because they each have 45 million average monthly users.