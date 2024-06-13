Double take: 23 sets of twins graduate from a single Massachusetts middle school

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Twenty-three sets of twins have graduated from a Massachusetts middle school, making up about 10% of the eighth-grade class. The identical and fraternal twins graduated from Pollard Middle School in Needham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The principal said another student who is also a twin graduated but her brother attends a different school. The principal says the school typically has anywhere from five to 10 sets of twins at most in a class so this was an extraordinarily high number. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, twins account for around 3% of live births in the U.S.

