Yemen’s Houthi rebels launch boat-borne bomb attack against Greek-owned ship in Red Sea

ABOARD THE USS LABOON IN THE RED SEA (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched a boat-borne bomb attack against a commercial ship in the Red Sea, further escalating their campaign despite a U.S.-led campaign trying to protect the vital waterway. In a warning to shippers, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center described the vessel on Wednesday as being hit in its stern by a small white craft southwest of the Houthi-controlled port city of Hodeida. A Houthi military spokesman later claimed the attack. He described the attack as using a “drone boat,” drones and ballistic missiles. The use of a boat loaded with explosives raises the specter of 2000’s USS Cole attack, a suicide assault by al-Qaida that killed 17 sailors on board.

