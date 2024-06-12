U.S. cricket team recovers from poor start but loses to India at Twenty20 World Cup

It started bad, got a little worse before it got a little better, and then finished as widely expected for the United States, losing to India in cricket at the Twenty20 World Cup. The Americans entered Wednesday’s match on a huge high after beating cricket powerhouse Pakistan in their previous game. But India made sure it avoided becoming another upset victim. India won by seven wickets and advanced to the next stage of the tournament. The Americans still have one more group match to play on Friday against Ireland. With a victory, they could still advance to next stage.

