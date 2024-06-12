Slovakia plans to boost politicians’ protection after assassination attempt on populist premier

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s government has approved a package of measures meant to boost security for leading politicians and others following an assassination attempt on populist Prime Minister Robert Fico. The measures need approval by Parliament, where the three-party coalition government has a majority. One proposal says authorities would have the right to ban protest rallies in front of politicians’ homes. Demonstrations also wouldn’t be allowed within 50 meters (yards) of the seat of government and president. Protection also would be provided for the leaders of all political parties represented in Parliament, the prosecutor general and the chief judge at the Constitutional Court.

