Six years after the Parkland school massacre, the bloodstained building will finally be demolished

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Demolition of the building where 17 people died in the 2018 Parkland school shooting is set to begin. Crews will begin tearing down the three-story building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday. The building had been kept as evidence in the 2022 trial of the killer and last year’s trial of a sheriff’s deputy who didn’t enter it and confront him. Some are glad the building will soon be gone, seeing it as a horrific and constant reminder of what happened. Others think it should be preserved so it could be used to teach politicians and officials about school safety measures.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.