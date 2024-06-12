Pakistan’s new government presents its first budget as it seeks a new long-term IMF bailout

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s new coalition government presented its first budget in parliament. It is promising an increase of up to 25% in the salaries of government employees and setting an ambitious tax collection target. Talks with the International Monetary Fund about a new bailout continue. Analysts say the new budget of about $68 billion is aimed at qualifying for a long-term loan of $6 billion to $8 billion from the IMF to help stabilize the economy. It nearly defaulted last year on the payment of foreign debts.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.