New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor testifies for government in Sen. Bob Menendez prosecution

NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor says Sen. Bob Menendez sought to discuss the prosecution of a New Jersey real estate developer with him before recommending him to be nominated as U.S. attorney after Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger’s revelation in testimony Wednesday represented the second time in the Manhattan federal court trial that a top law enforcement figure has said the Democrat tried to speak about a criminal case affecting a businessman. Prosecutors say trying to meddle in criminal cases was one way Menendez tried to reward businessmen who paid him bribes of gold bars, cash and a car. Menendez has pleaded not guilty.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.